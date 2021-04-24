Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.72. 295,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,206. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $105.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.59.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

