Canadian National Railway (CNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CNI opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $119.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.37.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

