Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$143.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$139.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$142.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$147.36.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$135.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$108.30 and a one year high of C$149.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.17.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 196,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.42, for a total transaction of C$27,032,849.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,193,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,950,462,304.84. Also, Director Donald Carty bought 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$133.54 per share, with a total value of C$381,926.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,866 shares in the company, valued at C$9,730,567.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,734 shares of company stock valued at $28,550,875.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

