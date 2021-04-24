Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Receives $191.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNAF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

CDNAF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.10. 502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.34.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.