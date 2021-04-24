Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.78

Shares of Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.65. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 70,076 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBDS)

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.