CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Upgraded to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CWXZF. Raymond James downgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

