CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Trading Down 7.7%

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.65 and last traded at C$9.89. 243,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 254,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.72.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$756.57 million and a P/E ratio of 12.68.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$401.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. CanWel Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

