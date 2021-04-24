Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%.
Shares of CBNK stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 142,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,908. The company has a market capitalization of $313.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
