Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

Shares of CBNK stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 142,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,908. The company has a market capitalization of $313.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 2,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $29,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,827.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,900 shares of company stock worth $1,994,476. Company insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

