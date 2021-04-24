Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $154.00 to $164.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF stock opened at $135.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $137.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.