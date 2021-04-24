Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $17.98. 60,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,182. The firm has a market cap of $397.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.56. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,600 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

