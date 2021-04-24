Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives $46.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

CSII has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.72. 162,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,950. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

