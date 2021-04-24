CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post sales of $30.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $31.99 million. CareCloud posted sales of $21.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year sales of $134.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $136.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $149.11 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.06 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareCloud has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

In other news, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $179,172.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,850 shares in the company, valued at $976,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,180 shares of company stock worth $964,287 over the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. CareCloud has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.38.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

