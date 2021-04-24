Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AFX. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €132.57 ($155.97).

Shares of AFX stock opened at €145.70 ($171.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €132.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.34. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €80.65 ($94.88) and a twelve month high of €151.05 ($177.71). The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

