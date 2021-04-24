Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,344.24

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,344.24 ($17.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,677 ($21.91). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,675.40 ($21.89), with a volume of 1,487,203 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £18.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,653.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,347.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other news, insider Arnold W. Donald sold 44,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,024 ($26.44), for a total value of £898,372.64 ($1,173,729.61).

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

