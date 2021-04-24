Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to post sales of $31.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.71 million and the highest is $32.07 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $129.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.63 million to $130.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $136.69 million, with estimates ranging from $135.95 million to $137.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.42. 65,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,109. Carter Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.