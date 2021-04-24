Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Company also markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, paper and corrugated cardboard all processed at its facilities and recyclables purchased from third parties. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 411,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,142. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $68.48.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304. 7.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

