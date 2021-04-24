Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -164.96 and a beta of 1.47. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $117.54.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $58,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

