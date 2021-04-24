Castle Price Down 33.4% Over Last Week (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 35.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Castle has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $17,626.19 and $32.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.11 or 0.00490004 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005275 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00030486 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.04 or 0.03057321 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,778,818 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

