CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 182,694 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $43,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 37,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 415,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.30 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.