Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

CELC opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $311.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.35. Celcuity has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $28.10.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celcuity by 25.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

