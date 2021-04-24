Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $72.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.68.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

