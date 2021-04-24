Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 440 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRI. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

TRI opened at $91.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $64.47 and a one year high of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.72.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

