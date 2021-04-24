Central Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000.

Shares of EWC stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

