Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 58,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

Leidos stock opened at $100.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

