Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 634 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Lennar by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after buying an additional 88,065 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Lennar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,195 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after buying an additional 315,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 449,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $101.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $41.40 and a 52-week high of $106.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.06 and its 200 day moving average is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.35.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

