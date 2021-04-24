Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 93.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 200,671 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after buying an additional 172,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

CRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Ceragon Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.