Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Up 7.7%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) shot up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $30.28. 6,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 633,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Certara’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

