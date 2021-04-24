CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €145.00 by Baader Bank

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) received a €145.00 ($170.59) target price from Baader Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

CWC stock opened at €131.40 ($154.59) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $947.29 million and a P/E ratio of 18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €121.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €103.01. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a fifty-two week high of €133.40 ($156.94).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

