CFO4Life Group LLC Has $92,000 Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0318 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

