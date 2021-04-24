CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after buying an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after acquiring an additional 898,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,978,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,561.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $1,164,889.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,742,136 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

