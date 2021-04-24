Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Alico worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alico by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alico by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 27.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Alico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alico by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 49,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,547,613.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.68. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $34.00.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Alico had a net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alico, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -300.00%.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

