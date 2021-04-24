Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cutera were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Cutera by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 543,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 363,994 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Cutera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after buying an additional 70,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after buying an additional 69,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUTR opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. Cutera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $524.07 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. The company had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cutera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

