Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Vera Bradley worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $377.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 71,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $609,205.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,312.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $104,107.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,003 shares in the company, valued at $739,893.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,402,926 shares of company stock worth $12,941,429 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.