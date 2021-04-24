Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Penn Virginia by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $191.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

