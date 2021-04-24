Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Oncorus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth $294,000.

Get Oncorus alerts:

In other news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $79,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. Oncorus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncorus, Inc. will post -8.69 EPS for the current year.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.