Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,080 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Shares of MLR stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $513.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.02. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $178.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.