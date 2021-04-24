Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UUUU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 18.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of UUUU opened at $5.54 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $778.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $253,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

UUUU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.