Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 72,123 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,123 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Retractable Technologies worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RVP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Retractable Technologies by 481.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 39,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 30.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00. Company insiders own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $352.40 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 46.02%.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

