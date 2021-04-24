Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of GTLS traded up $5.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,614. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $166.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

