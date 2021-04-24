Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Piper Sandler

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS opened at $152.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chart Industries has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $166.14.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,781,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,232,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,168,000 after acquiring an additional 235,296 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,942,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 33.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 434,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,921,000 after purchasing an additional 109,379 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.