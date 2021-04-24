Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $657.54. The company had a trading volume of 708,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $627.38 and its 200 day moving average is $631.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $485.01 and a twelve month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

