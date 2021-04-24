Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

LNG stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,939,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

