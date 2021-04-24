Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.32.

Several research firms recently commented on CHWY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cfra began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

NYSE CHWY traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,306. Chewy has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.91. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.41 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,240,680 shares of company stock worth $509,718,438. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,640,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,907,000 after acquiring an additional 171,632 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Chewy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

