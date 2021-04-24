Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $7.04 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $7.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Truist Securiti boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,652.06.

CMG stock opened at $1,468.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $856.50 and a 52-week high of $1,579.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,459.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,394.62.

In related news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

