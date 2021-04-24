Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,495.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,652.06.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,468.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 175.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $856.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,459.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,394.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,478.00, for a total value of $1,967,218.00. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.