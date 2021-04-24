Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,600.00 at Stephens

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stephens from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securiti lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,437.00 to $1,462.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,652.06.

CMG opened at $1,468.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,459.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,394.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 175.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $856.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

