Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) Insider Purchases 19,044 Shares of Stock

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG) insider David Rugg bought 19,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,996.20 ($26,125.16).

Shares of LON:CTG opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.59 million and a PE ratio of -5.39. Christie Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 54 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 122 ($1.59).

Get Christie Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, retail, and education sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.