CIBC Increases Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to $61.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Metro has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $50.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

