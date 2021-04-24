Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Shares Down 0.8%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) shares dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 37,181 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 82,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab raised shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$33.72 million and a P/E ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$8.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.44 million. Analysts anticipate that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:CPH)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.