Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Trading Down 13.4%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK)’s stock price traded down 13.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.29. 108,949 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 40,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation, a developer of advanced encryption technology, provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure data and safeguard privacy. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.